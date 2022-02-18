Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in prison

The former Brooklyn Center police officer was found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright in April 2021.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — On Friday, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu sentenced former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter to two years for shooting and killing Daunte Wright.

Per Minnesota rules, at least 16 months of that sentence will be served in prison. The rest of the sentence, eight months, will be served on supervised release assuming there are no disciplinary offenses or conditional release violations.

Potter already has credit for 58 days served.

In December, a jury found Potter guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection to the 20-year-old's death during a traffic stop in April 2021.

On Feb. 15, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office had filed a motion seeking the standard presumptive sentence of 86 months, or just over seven years for Potter. Prosecutor Matthew Frank echoed that request Friday morning. Potter's defense attorney Paul Engh asked for probation.

Before issuing the sentence, Chu explained that several factors supported a downward departure from the state guidelines: Potter didn't intend to draw her firearm, Potter was dealing with a chaotic scene, and her actions weren't driven by personal animosity toward Daunte Wright.

Judge Chu handed down the sentence after hearing remarks from prosecutor Frank and Engh; impact statements from members of Daunte Wright's family: his mother Katie Wright, his father Arbuey Wright, his sister Diamond Wright, his brother Damik Bryant, Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte's young son, and a statement from Kim Potter.

Potter spoke directly to Daunte's family, particularly his mother Katie Wright, and apologized for hurting her. She also apologized to the Brooklyn Center community for what happened in the wake of Daunte's death.

Potter says she didn't feel she had the right to be in the same room as them during the trial which is why she didn't look at them.



"I'm so sorry I hurt you so badly."



"I pray for Daunte every day."



"I pray one day you can find forgiveness." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 18, 2022

Before issuing her ruling, Judge Chu called this case one of the saddest cases she's dealt with in her 20 years on the bench.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

