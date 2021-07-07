One dead in Stokes County house explosion caused by firework chemicals

One person is dead after an explosion at a home on Northfield Drive in King.

It happened at a home on Northfield Drive just before 7 p.m.

The Stokes County Fire Marshal, Scott Aaron, said the source of the explosion was chemicals used in manufacturing fireworks.

WFMY News 2's Jess Winters talked neighbors who said it sounded like a bomb and felt like an earthquake.

They're devastated about losing a community member, but not entirely shocked this happened.

"This neighborhood knows what's going on, they knew this man was making fireworks in his home," Angela Varner said. "Basically he's making bombs in his house."

Varner's son lives a couple of doors down. She said the neighbor who died would set off fireworks in his backyard all the time.

"My daughter-in-law, she doesn't even know these people, but she's traumatized by it just for the few short months she's lived here it scares her, she's got little babies in the house and next thing you know KABOOM."

Investigators have collected chemicals from the scene to be sent off to a lab for testing. They don't know exactly what the chemicals were, but the sheriff's office said they don't believe common household items were used.

Varner said that dogs were removed from the home and they survived.

The victim has not been identified at this time, but another neighbor George says it was his good friend.

"He was a nice guy, hard-working," George said.

George said his friend made fireworks for fun, and he actually bought some from him recently for the Fourth of July.

George claims officials asked him if he still had those fireworks, for safety reasons.

"They was asking me did I have a live one and I said 'no sir I shot them all off.'"

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation of the source of the explosion – including the sheriff’s office, the Winston-Salem Hazardous Device Unit, ATF, and multiple fire departments.

