Kings Mountain K9 handler dies after fight against COVID-19

Ofc. Carl Proper was a beloved K9 handler for the department, and leaves behind a wife and three children.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Tributes have been shared for an officer with the Kings Mountain Police Department who recently passed away after a fight against COVID-19.

Chief Lisa Proctor confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Monday that Ofc. Carl Proper had passed away on Friday, Sept. 17. Chief Proctor shared more about Ofc. Proper with WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, saying the K9 handler was not only a perfect pair with K9 Bronco, but had reached his dream.

"He took it upon himself to volunteer and assist with our K9 division long before he was promoted to that position," she said. "He spent hundreds of hours helping the unit on his own and learning as much as he could until we were able to expand out that unit. At that time I knew that Carl would be an outstanding K9 officer as he was already an outstanding patrol officer."

Proper was with the department for about three years but had been working in law enforcement since 2005.

His funeral is set for Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. Services will be held at the Woodlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has thus far raised more than $4,200 to help with expenses. Previous updates shared by Proper's wife on the fundraiser confirmed his fight against the virus.

Tributes shared by other police departments also disclosed Proper's battle against COVID-19. The Mount Holly Police Department shared an image of the Kings Mountain department's badge with a black bar through it on Sept. 18, while the Oakboro Police Department shared more photos of Ofc. Proper on duty. A post from the Gastonia Police Department also shared a tribute similar to Mount Holly.

