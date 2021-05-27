Kings Mountain woman missing since April

Angela Jamarica Burris was last heard from by her family on April 19

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain police are asking for the public's help searching for a woman who hasn't been seen in over a month.

In a new bulletin issued Thursday, Angela Jamarica Burris is described as a 36-year-old Black woman standing at five feet, eight inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. The department said Burris weighs around 100 pounds.

Burris's family said they last heard from her on April 19. The family reported her missing on April 28 after not hearing from Burris for over one week.

Burris is considered endangered since she has a medical condition that requires medication and for the length of time she has been missing, according to the police department.