2 knives confiscated from student at Piedmont IB Middle School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two knives were confiscated from a student at Piedmont IB Middle School Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirms.

CMS said the school received a report that a student was in possession of two knives. School administration and our school resource officer conducted a search, and the knives were confiscated without incident.

No one was threatened or injured, and the student will be disciplined according to the code of student conduct, CMS reports.

"The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to me. Please speak with your students about the consequences of bringing inappropriate items to school. Thank you for your support of Piedmont IB Middle," CMS wrote in a statement to parents.

