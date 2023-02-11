'Know your family history' | Retired York County Sheriff's Commander pushing for awareness after major cardiac event

Pat Kiefer was in great shape throughout his law enforcement career, making his major cardiac event a major shock.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. According to the CDC, it kills someone every 34 seconds. February is National Heart Month and Saturday, Atrium Health held its annual Cupid’s Cup 5k to raise money to benefit its cardiac rehabilitation programs.

The keynote speaker was a retired York County Sheriff’s Commander who less than a year ago, suffered a major cardiac event.

A part of the York County Sheriff Office’s SWAT team, Pat Kiefer said he was in incredible shape throughout his career. That’s why his major cardiac event last April was a shock.

“All of a sudden it was like somebody just stuck a hot poker in the front of me and out the back and I felt all of this unbelievable pressure and I knew whatever that was was not right,” Kiefer told WCNC Charlotte.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Atrium Health cardiac surgeon Dr. Brad Lenoir later told him that his aorta had ruptured, and he was essentially bleeding out.

“It’s hard to say how common it is because probably most people who die from an aortic dissection never make it to the hospital,” Dr. Lenoir said.

When Kiefer woke up, he wasn’t sure what the future would hold.

“When I finally realized that I had had open heart surgery and looking down at my chest was a surreal feeling” he said. “With all these tubes coming out of my stomach. It was a moment where I had to kind of sit back and gather myself.”

Beating the odds less than a year later, he ran in Atrium Health’s Cupid’s Cup 5k.

“It is equally as likely that he could’ve never woken up from when he passed out in the bathroom and the fact that he was able to get some consciousness, they got some fluids in his to help treat the tamponade to get him to an operating room, he’s very fortunate,” Dr. Lenoir said.

Fortunate too to be the keynote speaker at the annual run, sharing his story and sage advice.

“Know your family history,” Kiefer said. “Know what each of your relatives on each side of your family, their health issues, what did they die from what were their conditions that kind of stuff.”

His cardiac event led his brother to get genetic testing, saving him from a similar experience.

