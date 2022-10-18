x
KPD: Missing 86-year-old man found safe in North Carolina

The Knoxville Police Department said Jack Hartgrove, 86, has Alzheimer's and was last seen at his home on Chatham Circle at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (11 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was found safely in Mebane, North Carolina.

The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a missing and endangered elderly man Tuesday evening.

They said Jack Hartgrove, 86, was last seen at his home in West Knoxville, on Chatham Circle, at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said he was driving a silver 1999 Saab with a black convertible top. They also said he was believed to be heading to Hawkins County, but was last tracked to the Statesville, North Carolina area.

They said Hartgrove is around 5'6" tall and weighs around 140 pounds with brown eyes. 

They said anyone with information about his location should call 911 immediately.

Credit: Knoxville Police Department

