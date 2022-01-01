Celebrating Kwanzaa in the Queen City

Kwanzaa Charlotte is offering opportunities to celebrate from home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People from across the region are invited to take part in different virtual and in-person events to celebrate Kwanzaa.

Starting on Dec. 26, millions across the world start weeklong celebrations for the holiday. The celebrations go through Jan. 1.

"It is a time of communal self-affirmation – when famous Black heroes and heroines, as well as late family members – are celebrated," writes Frank Dobson, Associate Dean of Students, Vanderbilt University .

Kwanzaa Charlotte is a citywide celebration that offers different activities highlighting cultures, practices and traditions from the past and present.

Citing COVID-19 and other health concerns within the region, the group is forgoing all in-person events to offer a mix of virtual and in-person to give people different ways to celebrate. The events are also being held in celebration of the 55th anniversary of the founding of Kwanzaa by Dr. Maulana Karenga.

Following Sunday's kickoff with a Kwanzaa marketplace, leaders also held a Kujichagulia celebration on YouTube. The event highlights self-determination.

Other events are also scheduled for the rest of this week:

Ujamaa – Cooperative Economics: December 29th, 6PM-9PM, LIVE program in collaboration with the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

December 29th, 6PM-9PM, LIVE program in collaboration with the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture Imani – Faith: January 1, 2022, 7PM – YouTube