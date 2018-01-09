CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day brings with it for many a three day weekend, but it is also bringing parties, festivals and fun for the whole family to the Queen City.

Charlotte has plenty of events to offer this year from BBQ championships to parades here's a list of the events you and your family can enjoy this Labor Day weekend.

Sunday, September 2

U.S. National Whitewater Center's Labor Day Celebration: Starting at 9:00 a.m. and lasting until 10:00 p.m. the U.S. National Whitewater Center will have free admission and only $6 for parking. There will still be charges for races and other activities. There will be live music and fireworks to close out the night.

Matthews Alive: The Labor Day festival started Friday for Matthews Alive and runs until 5:00 p.m. Monday. Live music, food and carnival rides are on hand. The admission is free, but tickets for rides are $1 each or 20 for $15. All proceeds go towards community organizations. There is also a Labor Day Parade that starts at 10:30 a.m. The festival will be held in Downtown Matthews, at the corners of John and Trade Streets.

Monday, September 3

Charlotte Kosher BBQ Championship: The Levine Jewish Community Center will hold their fifth annual kosher BBQ championship Monday starting at 11:00 a.m. Admission to the event is free, but there are a limited amount of tickets available to sample the competitors' creations. Lunch and beverages will be available for purchase as well. The event will also feature a pickle eating and watermelon eating contest for kids.

Charlotte Labor Day Parade: The 19th annual Labor Day Parade will start at 11:00 a.m., starting at the Hal Marshall Center on North Tryon Street. It will conclude at College and 3rd Street. The parade features labor union floats, vehicles and more.

Blue Blaze Labor Day Celebration: Blue Blaze Brewing is holding their 2nd annual Labor Day celebration with live music, free grilled hot dogs with fixings and discounted beer. The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

