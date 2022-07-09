Search and rescue efforts happening on Lake Monroe, Union County deputies say

Crews are looking for a man last seen swimming on the lake.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Search and rescue crews on Lake Monroe are working to find a man who was last spotted in the water on Saturday.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene with the Monroe Fire Department and Union EMS to try to find the man around 5:30 p.m. While initial details were few, deputies said the man was swimming on Lake Monroe.

UCSO deputies are on scene at Lake Monroe along with Union EMS and the Monroe Fire Department attempting to locate an adult male last seen swimming. Additional information will be released at a later time. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) July 9, 2022

Public access to the lake remains closed until the investigation is finished.

Further updates have been promised by deputies.

