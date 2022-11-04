Authorities investigating accident that happened on Lake Norman

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed an accident happened on Sunday, April 10, and referred WCNC Charlotte to NC Wildlife for more information.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Iredell County are continuing to investigate following an accident that happened on Lake Norman.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed an accident did happen on the lake on Sunday, April 10, but referred WCNC Charlotte to NC Wildlife for more information.

The Mooresville Police Department also told WCNC Charlotte that area is under the jurisdiction of the Lake Norman Volunteer Fire Department and NC Wildlife and that Mooresville Fire-Rescue only responded to assist.

Lake Norman Fire-Rescue released a public statement about the referred incident on social media and said crews responded to the McKendree Road area for an unconscious patient near the Hager's Creek access with Iredell County EMS. They said a person would found unresponsive on a pontoon boat at the dock just before 5 p.m.

Resuscitation efforts were provided to the person and were stopped just after 5:15 p.m.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to NC Wildlife for more information. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

