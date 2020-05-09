Huntersville Fire urging people to know their location when boating in case of emergency

Huntersville Fire called an incident on Lake Norman Saturday an "example of why folks on the lake need to be aware & know their location when calling for help."

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — As Labor Day weekend is officially underway, the Huntersville Fire Department is urging people who may be heading to the lake to be aware of their location whenever possible.

It comes after Huntersville Fire crews attempted to assist Cornelius Fire with a water rescue on Lake Norman Saturday afternoon and the caller wasn't entirely sure of their location.

The caller reported a medical emergency on Lake Norman just off Shearwater Pont Drive, but changed the location two times, leading first responders to redirect to find the patient.

In a tweet, Huntersville Fire thanked telecommunicators for "working through the chaos" as crews attempted to locate the individual. Eventually, Cornelius Fire found the patient near Harborgate Court, ultimately releasing the Huntersville Fire Boat.

*Lake Norman FINAL Update* Cornelius Fire has made contact with the patient near Harborgate Court & is releasing the Huntersville Fire Boat. An example of why folks on the lake need to be aware & know their location when calling for help. #LKN #LaborDayWeekend — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) September 5, 2020

Huntersville Fire called the incident an "example of why folks on the lake need to be aware & know their location when calling for help."