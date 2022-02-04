Lake Norman HS dismisses early due to power outage

A transformer caught fire at Lake Norman High School Friday, causing administrators to dismiss students early after consulting Duke Energy.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lake Norman High School in Mooresville will dismiss early Friday due to a power outage caused by a blown transformer, school administrators said.

Lake Norman High officials said they were in communication with Duke Energy about a transformer that was on fire near the school. Duke advised the school to dismiss until crews can safely repair the transformer and restore electricity.

Mooresville police and Duke Energy will be on the scene while crews work to cut power to the line and then cut all power to Lake Norman High. It's unclear how long the power will be out for repairs.

Student drivers will be released first with buses following. Car riders will be taken by bus to Lakeshore Elementary School where their parents can pick them up.

WCNC Charlotte's Tradesha Woodard is heading to the school to learn more information.

