Crews search for missing boater on Lake Norman

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — First responders have suspended a search for a missing male boater reported on Lake Norman mid-afternoon on Saturday.
Troutman Fire & Rescue confirmed to WCNC Charlotte they were called to the Iredell County side of the lake just before 3 p.m. The search was suspended later in the evening, but the agency said they would set up a command post around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning at a nearby swimming area.
Troutman Fire didn't have a name for the missing man.
Stay tuned for updates on this developing story from WCNC Charlotte as we get them.
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.