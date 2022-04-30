Crews search for missing boater on Lake Norman

Troutman Fire & Rescue confirmed the call came in just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — First responders have suspended a search for a missing male boater reported on Lake Norman mid-afternoon on Saturday.

Troutman Fire & Rescue confirmed to WCNC Charlotte they were called to the Iredell County side of the lake just before 3 p.m. The search was suspended later in the evening, but the agency said they would set up a command post around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning at a nearby swimming area.

Troutman Fire didn't have a name for the missing man.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story from WCNC Charlotte as we get them.

