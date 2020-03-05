MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Multiple first responder agencies are working to find a missing person on Lake Norman, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Iredell County officials said there was an active scene at Lake Norman Sunday afternoon.

Huntersville Fire sent their fireboat from Station 2to assist Denver Fire Department with the case. Cornelius, Denver and Sherrills Ford first responders were already at the scene at the time.

At this time, no specific information has been confirmed about the nature of the missing person. WCNC Charlotte is on the way to the scene, and working to learn more information about the case.

Lake Norman Fire Department is said to be the lead organization on the case. They have not released any information about the incident at this time.

This is an active and developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Governor Roy Cooper proclaims May 3-9 'Hurricane Preparedness Week'

Several SC state parks close early after reaching capacity

Sweden says European Union investigating remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

SC Governor declares Sunday statewide day of prayer

'Murder hornets' are showing up in the U.S.