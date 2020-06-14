x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

local

Search underway for missing boater on Lake Norman

After a person jumped into the lake and didn't resurface, a second person jumped in to help.
Credit: WCNC FILE PHOTO

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A search is underway after a person jumped into a lake from a boat on Lake Norman and did not resurface, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission. 

It happened Sunday afternoon in the northern part of Lake Norman. NC Wildlife officials say after the person did not resurface, a second person on the boat jumped into the water to help that person, and they struggled as well. 

The second person has been recovered and was transported for medical care. At this time, their status is not known.

The first person has still not been found, and as of 4:15 p.m., a search is still underway. 

NC Wildlife will be leading the investigation, but multiple agencies in the area are assisting with the search and recovery.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

Atlanta police chief stepping down, mayor calls for officer in Atlanta shooting to be fired

Artists regather to fix damages on 'Black Lives Matter' mural on street in uptown

Trump defends walk down ramp after West Point speech as critics question his health

Some airlines add pre-flight health questionnaire to COVID safety measures