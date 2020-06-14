Search underway for missing boater on Lake Norman

After a person jumped into the lake and didn't resurface, a second person jumped in to help.

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A search is underway after a person jumped into a lake from a boat on Lake Norman and did not resurface, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the northern part of Lake Norman. NC Wildlife officials say after the person did not resurface, a second person on the boat jumped into the water to help that person, and they struggled as well.

The second person has been recovered and was transported for medical care. At this time, their status is not known.

The first person has still not been found, and as of 4:15 p.m., a search is still underway.

NC Wildlife will be leading the investigation, but multiple agencies in the area are assisting with the search and recovery.

