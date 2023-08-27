Lancaster County airport to get major upgrade

The current airport terminal is decades old, but will be demolished and replaced with a new terminal they hope will continue to attract new business to Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster County's airport is getting a new look.

The small service located off Highway 9 will soon have its current terminal torn down and replaced with a new one.

Seeing the decades-old airport upgraded has been a goal of Airport Director, Paul Moses, for years.

“You got to convince people like yourself that it’s needed. You’ve got to convince the FAA that it’s needed," Moses said.

Right now, he said they serve dozens of business and commercial travelers daily, including representatives of Coca-Cola, Kraft Foods and Nutramax.

Moses said the changes, which include a modern design with conference rooms, will help attract new industry to the area.

“Last year, we did over 100% more corporate aircraft travel than we did from the year before," Moses said. "Shows a demand for what we need."

He said growth coming from Charlotte into Indian Land is contributing to increased interest in the local airport.

"There's a lot of business people that come in here," said Moses: "So, that's an economic driver.”

The project is being funded by a mix of state, federal and county funds and will not involve a tax increase, according to county leadership.

The new terminal is expected to take a little more than a year to complete.