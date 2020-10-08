x
Man fatally shot in Lancaster, investigation underway

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot over the weekend. 

Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker responded to Crenson Drive in Lancaster Sunday at 1:30 a.m.

According to Coroner Karla Deese, a man who had been shot multiple times was lying in the yard of a friend's home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified as 29-year-old Ethan Daily of Waxhaw, North Carolina. 

No further details on the investigation have been released at this time. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate. 

Anyone with information on the investigation should contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. 

