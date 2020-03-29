LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide.

Sunday morning around 8:30 a. m., deputies were dispatched to a gravel road off Potter Road near Kirk Air Base. When they arrived, they found a man's body beside the road who appeared to have died by gunfire.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said there weren't any vehicles at the scene.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, a motorist told the sheriff’s office that a car was in the ditch off the southbound lane of Kershaw-Camden Highway just north of Andrew Jackson Schools above Kershaw.

The car, which was partially blocking the roadway, was the victim’s, officials say. It was towed to the sheriff’s office for processing.

“We have lots of personnel out working this case,” Sheriff Barry Faile said in a press release. “We have developed a good bit of valuable information in the short time since the discovery of the body, and we are optimistic this information will lead us to the person or persons who are responsible."

At this time, officials are not releasing the victim's identity.

"I encourage anyone who saw or heard anything which might be relevant to this case to contact us," Faile said. "Sheriff’s office personnel met with the man’s family this afternoon, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this unimaginable time of shock and grief.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Voluntarily water restrictions in place in Statesville till Wednesday

'You can't cheat the virus': 23-year-old Idaho man details what is like to have the coronavirus and recover from it

Strength through hardship: How people in the Carolinas are coming together during COVID-19