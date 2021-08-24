'He’s an EMS so he knew how to protect and everything but he still caught it' | Lancaster County paramedic dies after battle with COVID-19

Richard McKinney was hospitalized and on a ventilator for days after catching the virus; his community now giving back to honor him

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County community mourning the loss of their own after beloved paramedic Richard Mckinney passed away after battling COVID-19.

Family and friends said McKinney, an 8-year veteran with Lancaster County EMS first got the virus at the start of August, then days later his symptoms became so severe he had to be hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.

“It’s serious and anybody can get it," said community member Deidrea Hall. "He’s an EMS so he knew how to protect and everything but he still caught it and paid the price.”

Hall is also co-owner of Highway 55 Burgers and Shakes of Lancaster, a popular spot for local EMS crews like McKinney to stop while on break.

“He was always a sweet young guy. He’d come in with his wife cause she’s EMS too," Hall said.

Tuesday morning first responders across Lancaster County came out to show their support for Mckinney during a special procession. Community members also started this GoFundMe page to help cover McKinney's funeral costs.

Highway 55 in Lancaster is also hosting a fundraiser Wednesday night between 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. with 15% of the proceeds helping to benefit the McKinney family.

