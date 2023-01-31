Indian Land HS employee leaves job after investigation into 'inappropriate' images

A classroom assistant at Indian Land High School resigned after numerous students reported them for viewing "inappropriate" images, district officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A classroom assistant at Indian Land High School resigned from their position after students said they were looking at inappropriate images on a school computer, district officials said.

The Lancaster County School District said a group of students saw the former employee looking at the images on Jan. 26 and reported it to administrators. The school immediately launched an investigation into the incident and the employee resigned.

In a statement to WCNC Charlotte, Lancaster County school officials said the employee left campus immediately after submitting their resignation.

No further information was made available. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.