Deadly South Carolina house fire under investigation

Firefighters found the victim dead inside a burning house in Lancaster, South Carolina early Friday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LANCASTER, S.C. — One person was killed in a house fire in Lancaster County, South Carolina, Friday morning, police said.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 200 block of South Potter Road around 2 a.m. A caller told 911 that a person was inside the home that burned.

When deputies got to the area, they were unable to locate the victim inside the home. It wasn't until firefighters got to the scene that the victim was found dead inside the house. Authorities have not identified the person who died at this time.