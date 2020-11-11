State trooper injured during off-duty crash in Lancaster County

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office confirmed the trooper involved is expected to be ok.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An off-duty state trooper was injured in a crash in Lancaster County on Tuesday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Highway 5 near Tenacity Court.

The trooper was transported for medical care, and LCSO said it does not appear his injuries are life-threatening and he's expected to be ok.

The name of the trooper involved has not been released. It's not known if anyone else was injured in the crash, or if anyone is facing charges connected to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for more local news in the Carolinas.