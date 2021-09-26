Lancaster Detention Center investigating inmate death

The report came from another inmate who said the victim was unresponsive in his cell, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

LANCASTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate at the Lancaster County Detention Center, officials said.

Correctional officers found the 56-year-old white male inmate dead sitting on his bunk with his back to the wall and a ligature around his neck.

“We are saddened by the loss of this life within our detention center, and our thoughts and prayers are with the inmate’s family,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “SLED and the coroner will conduct a thorough investigation of this matter, and additional information concerning the incident must come from SLED.”