After years, Lancaster County will finally have a homeless shelter

LANCASTER, S.C. — For years, Lancaster County did not have a homeless shelter, but that will soon change.

The Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless (LACH) has worked to secure a home that will offer housing for 10-15 people at any given time.

Lancaster's Board of Zoning appeals approved a special exception to allow the house, located on 501 East Meeting Street in Lancaster, to be used as a shelter.

United Way of Lancaster County's Executive Director, Holly Furr, said it will have a separate room for a family, as well as a section for men and a section for women. There will be security at the shelter.

Advocates were able to acquire the shelter because Lancaster County released $334,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and Burns Ford of Lancaster held a fundraiser and raised an additional $150,000.

“We’re so thankful for the zoning commission to approve this," Furr said. "It’s been years in the making. We’re so appreciative of the county for the ARPA funds and Burns Ford of Lancaster for the fundraiser.”

The home will be renovated, including adding a sprinkler system. Furr said she hopes the shelter will open by the end of the year. The house was most recently used as a residential home. Furr said previously it was also a doctor's office and an after-school program.

