Family of Lancaster man struck and killed by truck while getting mail says he had mental disability

LANCASTER, S.C. — A Lancaster family is in mourning after their loved one, 63-year-old Allen Shehane, was hit and killed by a truck while getting his mail.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened late Tuesday afternoon just after 4 p.m. along Rocky River Road in Lancaster.

“He’d put his arm around my neck and tell me, ‘Tony I love you,’ and that meant the world to me,” his older brother Tony Shehane recalls.

Shehane said Allen was a loving, kind soul and said despite his mental disability, had keen interests.

“Even though he was handicapped, when wrestling would come on, he knew what day, and what hour, he didn’t miss a beat,” Shehane said.

Shehane said Allen also enjoyed getting the mail.

“He likes to look at the mail, he could read his mail, he knew what his name looks like and he would separate it,” he said.

But on Tuesday afternoon, Allen’s walk to the mailbox ended in tragedy.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said just after 4 p.m., an international straight truck headed south on Rocky River Road struck and killed Allen, who Highway Patrol said died at the scene.

“He wasn’t paying attention and he stepped out and he stumbled, is what a witness told me,” Shehane said.

The Shehanes, who are lifelong residents of Lancaster, said the driver is someone they’ve known for decades.

“He had tears in his eyes and I told him, you know, don’t be concerned, I know it’s rough,” Shehane said.

Highway Patrol said they will not be charging the driver and the Shehanes say they’re at peace with that, calling it a true accident.

The Shehane family said they’re planning a celebration of life service this Saturday.