Toddler shot at home in Lancaster, police say

Police are unsure how the child was shot. The child's condition is unknown at this time.

LANCASTER, S.C. — One person is in custody after police say a child was shot on Monday.

According to a release, officers were called to the Medical University of South Carolina - Lancaster on Monday around 1 p.m. in reference to an injured toddler.

Police say the child had a gunshot wound in their upper right torso. The child's condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators learned that the child suffered the gunshot wound injury at their home in the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex.

Officers found blood on the floor in one of the upstairs bedrooms during a search at the residence.

Police arrested one person in connection to this incident but did not specify what their charges would be. The identities of the arrested person and the toddler have not been released.

This incident is under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Multijuristdictional Violent Crime Task Force. Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster PD at (803) 283-1171.

