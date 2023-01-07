Lancaster police asking for public's help finding a missing man

Alexander Gilmore was last seen on foot near Hughes, possibly headed toward Rock Hill around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man.

Alexander Gilmore was last seen on foot near Hughes, possibly headed toward Rock Hill around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. He was last seen wearing shorts and a Carolina Panthers sweatshirt.

Officers said Gilmore has a medical condition and needs to be located as soon as possible. He is described as 245 pounds, standing at five feet, ten inches with black hair and brown eyes.

Lancaster Police are asking the public not to approach Gilmore if you see him. If you see Gilmore, please contact 911 or Lancaster Police Department immediately at 803-283-3313.

