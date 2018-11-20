LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Indian Land resident, Barbara Jean Printz.

Printz is a 75-year-old white female. She is 5’1” tall and weighs 98 pounds. According to officials, she has collar length gray hair and brown eyes.

Printz lives in the 10000 block of Reynolds Drive in the Bridgemill subdivision. She was last seen on foot outside her home and a neighbor’s home around 4:00 p.m. Monday, November 19.

When she was last seen, she was wearing gray pants, a pink and white zip fleece top, black and gray sneakers and was carrying a black purse.

Printz suffers from medical conditions requiring medication which she does not have with her, and she suffers from dementia. Printz recently moved to the Indian Land community and might not be familiar with the area, according to officials.

She does have her cell phone with her. Police say Printz might be in the company of an adult male whose identity is unknown. At this time, there is no identified automobile associated with Printz disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

