Lancaster residents can get a free mammogram through temporary mobile clinic

MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center is offering free screenings to uninsured and underinsured patients aged 40 and above.

LANCASTER, South Carolina — Community members in Lancaster are able to get a free mammogram from MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center for the next two weeks.

MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center rolled out its mobile mammogram unit in the Belk department store on North Main Street in Lancaster on Monday in an effort to increase community accessibility and reduce health disparities.

Screenings are free to uninsured and underinsured patients aged 40 and above. Private changing rooms are also

available.

To register, call 803-286-1284. Walk-ins are also welcome.

You can book an appointment at the clinic from now until Oct. 13.

Hours for the mobile unit are posted below:

October 2-6: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.*

October 7: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

October 9-12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 13: 8 a.m. to noon *

In addition, Piedmont Medical Center-Rock Hill is offering extended hours for mammograms on Mondays through the month of October.

Patients can make an appointment until 6 p.m. on Mondays. To schedule an appointment through Piedmont Medical Center-Rock Hill, please call 803-329-6878.

