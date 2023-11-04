Land of Oz to reopen briefly this September for the Autumn at Oz Festival

The Land of Oz was operated from 1970 until 1980 as an immersive theater experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — You'll once again get the chance to click your ruby red slippers and follow the Yellow Brick Road up to the Land of Oz. The theme park at Beech Mountain is reopening this fall for a brief time in September.

The Land of Oz was operated from 1970 until 1980 as an immersive theater experience. The Emerald City Theater and Gift Shops within the park and the park's balloon ride were torn down in the years following its closure, according to the Land of Oz website, and a housing development was planned for the property.

Then, in 1988, some of the original employees of the park reunited and had an interest in revisiting the park, and in 1991 the park reopened to the public.

In 1993, the Autumn at Oz Festival became an annual reopening tradition. The park now also reopens for other scheduled events throughout a given year based on popular demand.

At the Autumn at Oz Festival, park visitors can see the Scarecrow, Tin Woodman and Cowardly Lion on a journey to meet the Wizard -- with chances to run into the Wicket Witch of the West, Glinda, and other classic characters.