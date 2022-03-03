Community raises thousands for Lang Van employee battling blood cancer

When longtime customers heard one of its employees was battling blood cancer, everyone stepped in, once again, to help the mom-and-pop Vietnamese restaurant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte community is once again rallying behind a popular east Charlotte restaurant.

Lang Van has been a staple on the eastside of Charlotte since it opened 30 years ago. During the height of the pandemic, it posted to social media detailing its struggle to stay afloat. Thousands of people rushed to the restaurant to ensure it wouldn't shut down.

Lang Van may be small, but its fans are mighty.

"Immediately you feel like family," Remy Thurston said. "They know your order from the first time you're there."

Thurston eats there once a week with his wife. They've been going for a few years now, enjoying the food and the friendly service.

"It's very much like walking into a second home," Thurston said.

For Christmas, the Thurston's got the staff T-shirts that said 'Lang Van' on the top, 'See you tomorrow!' just below, and a drawing of the restaurant.

But when he found out his longtime server was diagnosed with blood cancer, he turned the shirt into a gift that kept on giving.

"Obviously that was devastating to hear, not just because friends -- but it does, it does feel like a family member has gotten sick," he said.

Thurston decided to sell the Lang Van T-shirt, to anyone who wanted one. He set out to sell maybe 50 shirts, with a goal of raising $1,000 or $2,000 to help with medical bills.

He's long since surpassed that goal. In the first 48 hours, more than 900 shirts have sold, raising $28,900.

"The generosity of the Charlotte public has been amazing," Thurston said.

The worker battling cancer, who doesn't want to be identified, was told about the fundraiser. Thurston said she was emotional about it, moved by the efforts made by customers who are trying to make a difference.

T-shirts will be sold for another 10 days.

Thurston told WCNC Charlotte the server's prognosis is promising. She'll soon start her second round of chemotherapy, and she says she can't wait to get back to work.

