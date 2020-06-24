Crews battle large fire at Huntersville recycling center

A portion of Statesville Road is closed while firefighters battle a large fire at the North Mecklenburg Recycling Center in Huntersville.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large fire at the North Mecklenburg Recycling Center in Huntersville, according to multiple agencies.

Huntersville Fire Department tweeted that crews were battling the fire around 8 a.m. Statesville Road is currently closed between Hambright Road and Verhoeff Drive while emergency officials work to control the fire.

No injuries have been announced at this time. Drivers in the area can use Old Statesville Road (Highway 115) as an alternate route around the closure.