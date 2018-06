CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews responded to a large fire at Carowinds Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews are at the Carowinds parking lot after a large fire torched multiple cars.

A viewer shared a video of the large fire.

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt from the fire.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC