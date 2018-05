CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews are working to take down a large fire near southeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte Fire is responding to a fire in the 9700 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. The fire shut down parts of East W.T. Harris Boulevard, Charlotte Fire said.

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt by the fire as of Thursday afternoon.

