Charlotte recycling facility fire causes smoke, explosions observed from Uptown

A gas tank at a recycling facility on Atando Avenue exploded and caught fire. The smoke plume could be seen over Uptown Charlotte Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A large plume of smoke caused by a fire at a recycling facility north of Uptown Friday has been "contained," according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, a gas tank inside a discarded vehicle exploded, according to fire officials. The explosion, which could be heard throughout the surrounding area, caused a fire with smoke seen north of the Uptown Charlotte skyline.

No injuries were reported.

Update Large Rubbish Fire at recycling facility; firefighters using heavy equipment to get to the seat of the fire; several explosions heard in the area due to gas tanks inside the pile on fire; the fire is contained to the pile of debris; No injuries reported. https://t.co/4DvyZ3bU1G pic.twitter.com/3TdvQx5PDV — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 10, 2021

Firefighters contained the fire to a single pile of debris. They were using a backhoe to reach and extinguish the source of the fire.

The recycling facility is located on Atando Avenue, which connects North Graham Street and North Davidson Street north of the NoDa neighborhood.

#BREAKING: Major dark smoke billowing north of Uptown. Stay tuned. We have a crew headed that way to learn more. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/9wwV3hSPsS — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) September 10, 2021

