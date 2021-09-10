Charlotte recycling facility fire causes smoke, explosions observed from Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A large plume of smoke caused by a fire at a recycling facility north of Uptown Friday has been "contained," according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, a gas tank inside a discarded vehicle exploded, according to fire officials. The explosion, which could be heard throughout the surrounding area, caused a fire with smoke seen north of the Uptown Charlotte skyline.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters contained the fire to a single pile of debris. They were using a backhoe to reach and extinguish the source of the fire.
The recycling facility is located on Atando Avenue, which connects North Graham Street and North Davidson Street north of the NoDa neighborhood.
