Ahead of ROVAL, NBC commentator jokes with winner predictions: "I'm going with Larry Sprinkle"

NBC commentator Dale Jarrett said he thought WCNC’s Larry Sprinkle could be the ROVAL winner because “he had the forecast exactly right.”

Heavy rain and tornado warnings moved through the area over the weekend but NASCAR said the race would continue unless it led to standing water.

While the weather wasn't ideal, fans showed up and remained optimistic about watching the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

During coverage of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 that was broadcasted on NBC stations across the country, former American race car driver and current sports commenter Dale Jarrett was asked who he thought would be the winner.

Jarrett answered by saying, "Let's see, I'm going with Larry Sprinkle. The local weatherman here at NBC Charlotte. He's been there for like thirty years."

Jarrett added that Larry had gotten the forecast perfect for Sunday's race. Watch below for the full video.

Larry Sprinkle joined WCNC in 1985 and is the weather anchor for Wake up Charlotte from 4:30 to 7 a.m. every weekday morning. He can also be seen on the station's noon newscasts Monday through Friday.