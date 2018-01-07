CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The last Providence Day School student to stay Argentina after the deadly crash is now back home in Charlotte, according to the school's Facebook page.

The school's announcement comes two weeks after the deadly crash in Buenos Aires.

Earlier in June, a vehicle carrying several students and faculty from Providence Day was involved in a wreck in Buenos Aires. The crash killed a Providence Day student, later identified as 17-year-old Deven Sawyer, and a person who was not affiliated with the school. The crash also injured several students and two faculty members.

Sawyer's family launched the Deven Sawyer Memorial Fund earlier in the week to celebrate and honor the teen's life. Those interested in raising money for the cause can click here for more information.

School officials have not released the identity of the last student to come home to Charlotte from the Argentina trip.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC