Three people are dead after officials pulled them, unresponsive, from a pool early Tuesday at an apartment complex in Durham, according to police.

Around 3 a.m., Durham officials responded to the pool at Chapel Tower Apartments, located at 1315 Morreene Road.

Officials said three people were receiving CPR but were pronounced dead as a result of the drowning. The cause of their death is under investigation.

Police said a total of four people were swimming at the pool after hours. Click here for live story updates.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

Copyright 2018 WRAL