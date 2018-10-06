People across Gaston County continue to grieve after a man was accused of crashing his car into a popular restaurant, killing two women. The crash killed the man's 26-year-old daughter, Katelyn Self, and daughter-in-law Amanda Self, 35.

On Sunday, the local community celebrated Katelyn Self's life, who was a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

Sunday, June 10

5:30 p.m. - The procession for Cpl. Katelyn Self begins. Cpl. Self's body left the First Assembly of God in Gastonia to head towards the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

4:38 p.m. - Cpl. Katelyn Self's fiance Alex Burns said she was the "light in his life."

"She made me laugh all the time, danced all the time, loved all the time and it was fun all the time," Burns said.

4:10 p.m. - Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger shared his memories of Cpl. Katelyn Self. "How can you not smile when you think of Kate?" he said.

Gaston County Sheriff shares memories of Katelyn Self saying, “How can you not smile when you think of Kate?” pic.twitter.com/zzekLXwLuv — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) June 10, 2018

4 p.m. - Memorial service for Cpl. Katelyn Self begins at Gastonia's First Assembly of God.

2:20 p.m. - Visitation begins at Gastonia's First Assembly of God for Cpl. Katelyn Self.

Visitation has begun at Gastonia’s First Assembly of God for Cpl. Katelyn Self. The memorial service is scheduled to start at 4 pm. We’re live-streaming it online at @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/4BhgHMdVXJ — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) June 10, 2018

1 p.m. - A law enforcement motorcade arrives at Gastonia's First Assembly of God. A celebration of Cpl. Katelyn Self's life will be held at 4 p.m.

A law enforcement motorcade has arrived at Gastonia’s First Assembly of God where a celebration of life service will be held for Cpl. Katelyn Self. With the family’s permission, we’ll be streaming the service live online on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/YpceQkcrem — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) June 10, 2018

Sunday, June 3

6 p.m. - Cpl. Katelyn Self's sister-in-law Amanda Self was laid to rest at Bethlehem Church in Gastonia. Amanda Self, 35, worked for CaroMont Health, according to the hospital's Facebook page.

