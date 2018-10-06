People across Gaston County continue to grieve after a man was accused of crashing his car into a popular restaurant, killing two women. The crash killed the man's 26-year-old daughter, Katelyn Self, and daughter-in-law Amanda Self, 35.
On Sunday, the local community celebrated Katelyn Self's life, who was a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.
Sunday, June 10
5:30 p.m. - The procession for Cpl. Katelyn Self begins. Cpl. Self's body left the First Assembly of God in Gastonia to head towards the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.
4:38 p.m. - Cpl. Katelyn Self's fiance Alex Burns said she was the "light in his life."
"She made me laugh all the time, danced all the time, loved all the time and it was fun all the time," Burns said.
4:10 p.m. - Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger shared his memories of Cpl. Katelyn Self. "How can you not smile when you think of Kate?" he said.
4 p.m. - Memorial service for Cpl. Katelyn Self begins at Gastonia's First Assembly of God.
2:20 p.m. - Visitation begins at Gastonia's First Assembly of God for Cpl. Katelyn Self.
1 p.m. - A law enforcement motorcade arrives at Gastonia's First Assembly of God. A celebration of Cpl. Katelyn Self's life will be held at 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
6 p.m. - Cpl. Katelyn Self's sister-in-law Amanda Self was laid to rest at Bethlehem Church in Gastonia. Amanda Self, 35, worked for CaroMont Health, according to the hospital's Facebook page.
