Former South Carolina high school football standout killed in Virginia college shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday night. Davis grew up in Ridgeville, South Carolina in Dorchester County and went to Woodland High School.

Davis' biography page from the University of Virginia says he was a junior wide receiver for the team. Devin Chandler of Virginia Beach, Virginia and D'Sean Perry of Miami, Florida were the other two students killed.

During a Monday morning press conference, University of Virginia Police Chief Tim Longo said the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, is in custody.

Two other students were wounded in the shooting late Sunday night, which happened near a campus parking garage as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C. for a class field trip. President Ryan said one of the students was in critical condition and the other student was in good condition at a local hospital.

The shooting touched off an intense manhunt, with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus. Students stayed in place for more than 12 hours until the order was lifted late Monday morning.