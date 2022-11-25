Officials investigating Black Friday shooting inside Walmart in Lumberton, WRAL reports

It's unclear how many people were shot inside the store at 5070 Fayetteville Road.

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Law enforcement officers are responding to a Friday shooting inside a Walmart Supercenter, according to the Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

It’s unclear how many people were shot, if any, inside the store at 5070 Fayetteville Road.

As of 2 p.m. ET Friday, the scene is clear and the store is closed. A sign outside the store said it would reopen on Saturday.

Lumberton police, Robeson County deputies and North Carolina state troopers are responding to the scene.

