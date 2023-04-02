LAWA is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year

The competitive scholarship program provides Latino students with funds to pursue academic goals and internship opportunities, regardless of immigration status.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Latin Americans Working for Achievement (LAWA) have announced that they are now accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year.

LAWA is an organization that focuses on advancing education and opportunity for Latinos in the Charlotte area, primarily through the use of scholarships and educational advancement opportunities. Originally founded in 1992, LAWA has provided scholarships to 300 students, totaling over $1.2 million in education support.

Students can apply to LAWA's competitive scholarship program regardless of immigration status. If awarded, students will also receive support for internships and access to educational mentoring opportunities.

If awarded, students can receive up to $5,000 in scholarship funding. These awards may be matched by LAWA partner institutions - Belmont Abbey College, Carolina University, Johnson C. Smith University, Queens University of Charlotte, South Piedmont Community College, and Wingate University - if a students attends one of these partners.

Qualified individuals can apply to the LAWA scholarship program here. The application process ends on April 2, 2023.

