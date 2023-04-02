LAWA is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Latin Americans Working for Achievement (LAWA) have announced that they are now accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year.
LAWA is an organization that focuses on advancing education and opportunity for Latinos in the Charlotte area, primarily through the use of scholarships and educational advancement opportunities. Originally founded in 1992, LAWA has provided scholarships to 300 students, totaling over $1.2 million in education support.
Students can apply to LAWA's competitive scholarship program regardless of immigration status. If awarded, students will also receive support for internships and access to educational mentoring opportunities.
If awarded, students can receive up to $5,000 in scholarship funding. These awards may be matched by LAWA partner institutions - Belmont Abbey College, Carolina University, Johnson C. Smith University, Queens University of Charlotte, South Piedmont Community College, and Wingate University - if a students attends one of these partners.
Qualified individuals can apply to the LAWA scholarship program here. The application process ends on April 2, 2023.
SEEKING SOLUTIONS
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.