Charlotte non-profit raising money for student center renovations

LEAD Charlotte is looking to raise $2,300 for improvements to their space at Cokesbury United Methodist Church.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit dedicated to mentoring young men has moved into a new space, and now they're raising funds to make it even more welcoming for all.

LEAD Charlotte is using GoFundMe to raise $2,300 to make cosmetic improvements to the new space they just moved into. LEAD Charlotte now has plenty of space in the basement of Cokesbury United Methodist Church, but is hoping to make some changes to make the space even better for students to learn and enjoy.

The nonprofit is aiming to install new fluorescent light bulbs, a microwave, Internet with Wi-Fi, new ceiling tiles, and curtains in the basement. They're also hoping to use the funds for paint, cleaning supplies, and trash cans.

LEAD Charlotte uses community service projects, mentorship meetings, field trips, and activities to engage young men and ensure they thrive during their most formative years. The non-profit cites career and academic growth in their mentees among its success.