Large commercial fire damages multiple Lenoir businesses

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Lenoir Fire Department responded to a large commercial fire at the Fairway Shopping Center in South Lenoir. The call came in around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the fire department.

Multiple businesses were damaged due to the fire, which started at Dollars for Missions Thrift Store. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The thrift store took extensive fire damage to the roof, which had a partial collapse. Lenoir Fire Chief Ken Hair said a smoke explosion happened early on due to the backdraft, blowing out the front windows. No injuries were reported.

Officials said two other businesses took fire damage to the rooves, and another two took smoke damage. The Lenoir Fire Department was able to perform a "Trench Cut" maneuver on the roof of the shopping center to prevent the flames from spreading further, according to Hair.

Three volunteer fire departments and three nearby town fire departments all came on the scene to assist the Lenoir Fire Department. Additionally, EMS, Duke Power, and Piedmont Natural Gas were dispatched to assist.