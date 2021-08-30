Investigation underway after Lenoir officers shoot armed subject

The department said officers identified the subject's actions as a threat and attempted to stop the threat by firing their weapons, striking the person.

LENOIR, N.C. — An investigation is underway after an officer shot a suspect on Monday in Lenoir.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Morganton Boulevard, which is near the intersection with Harper Avenue and Southwest Boulevard.

Two undercover Lenoir Police officers and one uniformed patrol officer responded to the area after receiving a report of an armed person. After the officers attempted to engage with the person, they interpreted the person's actions as an "imminent threat"

The Lenoir Police Department has not specified what the threatening actions were, but WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information.

After officers identified the actions as a threat, the department confirms officers attempted to stop the threat by firing their weapons, striking the person. Officers then treated the person with first aid before the person was ultimately lifted to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

One of the undercover officers was taken to Caldwell Memorial Hospital after receiving a non-life-threatening wound from being grazed by a bullet, but has since been released.

After the incident, officers learned the person had stolen a vehicle from a nearby parking lot about an hour earlier.

At this time, the names of the subject and the officers involved have not yet been released, as family members haven't been notified.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident at this time. The Lenoir Police Department's Professional Standards Team is conducting a separate but parallel investigation into the officers' actions in reference to department policies and procedures.