Leon Levine Foundation pledges $100,000 toward Charlotte International Arts Festival

CIAF, "a Blumenthal Performing Arts Original," debuted in Charlotte last year and will return this year from Sept. 15 through Oct. 1.

Tom Lawrence, president and CEO of The Leon Levine Foundation, said the foundation wants to help Charlotte in "its development as a world-class cultural destination."

"Blumenthal Performing Arts has contributed to this work for decades, and we're proud to support them as they bring the arts to unreached and underserved audiences through the Charlotte International Arts Festival," Lawrence said in a statement.

Last year's event brought more than 200 attractions to the Charlotte area. This year, CIAF will include the return of free public artworks including Lotty by Moradavaga and the Birdmen performances, concerts, and more.

