Mecklenburg DA: No charges for censured Pineville councilman accused of trying to obstruct police investigation

Les Gladden reportedly tried to intervene in an internal review for his son, who is now a former Pineville Police officer.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Less than three months after the Pineville Town Council censured a councilman accused of misconduct, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office reports it also looked into allegations the councilman tried to interfere with an internal police investigation regarding his own son.

Les Gladden was formally censured by the council in Oct. 2022. The council said he created hostile conditions for officers with the Pineville Police Department and acted outside of the scope of his duties. He was forbidden from visiting the department without supervision, from using disparaging language about the department, and from communicating with any other town employee except town manager Ryan Spitzer.

The District Attorney's Office shared a letter it sent to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on Jan. 4, 2023, about a two-part investigation tied to Gladden, which the office requested of the SBI. The first part of the investigation was tied to Gladden's son, Ryan Gladden, who was previously a Pineville Police officer.

Merriweather's full letter can be read below:

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III's letter shares that available evidence, which included an SBI file shared with him in October 2022, suggested Ryan Gladden discharged a gun inside his home's main bedroom on June 4, 2022. His wife and their adoptive child were home at the time but in different rooms. The bullet supposedly went through a bathroom door and struck the bathtub.

While nobody witnessed what happened, Merriweather said Ryan Gladden's wife shared worries with friends about what happened She told SBI agents she was worried he would hurt himself. There was also another alleged physical incident between Ryan Gladden and his wife in the summer of 2022, but Merriweather notes that allegations couldn't be sufficiently corroborated to establish probable cause.

Merriweather's letter goes on to say Les Gladden admitted to agents he went over to his son's house to fix the damage and didn't recover a bullet. Merriweather noted the SBI did not examine the scene once Gladden told them about the repairs.

The District Attorney's Office ultimately chose not to seek criminal charges against the younger Gladden, who resigned from the force in Sept. 2022 prior to the SBI concluding its investigation into the gun incident.

Les Gladden still remained in focus for agents, however. The elder Gladden was separately accused of trying to interfere in a different internal investigation involving his son in April and May of 2022. The U.S. ISS Agency, an investigative firm based out of Huntersville, was requested by police Chief Michael Hudgins to review Gladden's actions and influence over the department. Those findings were shared during the council meeting where Gladden was censured, and are public record shared online.

The ISS said Ryan Gladden had shown up to a SWAT demonstration drunk, and was placed under internal review. Both Merriweather's letter and the ISS findings said Les Gladden reached out to both his son's supervisor and another Pineville officer involved in the review.

In one conversation detailed in Merriwhether's letter, the officer leading the investigation characterized Gladden as asking an "overwhelming barrage of questions" about the investigation. While the officer didn't feel directly threatened by the elder Gladden, he did tell the SBI the conversation felt inappropriate. He still continued the review.

However, Merriweather said Gladden went to the home of his son's supervisor at a later point, again reportedly making statements about Chief Hudgins and the inquiry. Just like the first officer, the supervisor didn't report feeling intimidated but said the conversation was uncomfortable and inappropriate. The supervisor also pointed out his own child was present during the conversation with Gladden.

Les Gladden would be interviewed by the SBI according to Merriweather. He did admit to speaking with the officers but denied that he tried to influence the internal investigation. Rather, Gladden said he had known them for a long time and said his conversation was about Chief Hudgins' leadership of Pineville Police.

Gladden is quoted in the letter, saying “The words I used probably sounded intimidating because I was so pissed at them because of their lack of caring for Ryan. Was my choice of words correct? Probably not. It was disturbing for me to see them turning their back on somebody so close to them and close to me…then, yeah, I was pissed off."

Merriweather's letter notes Gladden also admitted Spitizer had kept him abreast of other disciplinary issues involving his son prior to April 2022, and that the town manager had arranged a meeting with Hudgins and Gladden to discuss those issues. Spitizer admitted to the SBI he had set up the meeting but denied knowing about Gladden's further encounters during the investigation.

The ISS Agency also found Les Gladden had pressed for his son to be hired despite a history of prescription drug abuse, had caused a disturbance during a DWI stop, and also made disparaging remarks about other officers. One remark outlined in the agency's findings found he had referred to an officer with a sexist comment.

Merriweather's conclusion found that while Les Gladden may have acted improperly, he did not appear to commit a criminal act, chiefly obstruction of justice. Thus, the District Attorney's Office said it would not pursue further prosecution.

Merriweather also acknowledged the town council took appropriate action to censure Gladden, but still said there were concerns about "nepotism and undue political influence" within the department that may have been allowed by town administration.

"Had it not been for Chief Hudgins insisting these matters be independently reviewed, first by a contracted internal investigative agency and then by the State Bureau of Investigation, one wonders whether these institutional failures would have been ultimately remedied. Fortunately, even in the absence of criminal prosecution in these incidents, it appears these underlying concerns are being addressed," the letter says.