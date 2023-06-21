Levine Children's Hospital named 'Best Children's Hospital' for the 16th consecutive year

Levine Children's Hospital ranked among the Top 50 in the country in eight pediatric specialties.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the 16th consecutive year, Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital is recognized as one of the best places to care for children in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

According to a news release, this year, the hospital ranked among the Top 50 in the country in eight pediatric specialties. This includes the cardiology and heart surgery program, which ranked No. 8 in the nation.

Levine Children’s Hospital remains the only children’s hospital in Charlotte to be awarded this prominent distinction, the hospital announced Wednesday.

“This remarkable recognition, which Atrium Health Levine Children’s has earned every year since opening its doors – is a reflection of our incredible teammates and their deep commitment to caring for our smallest of patients and their families,” Ken Haynes, president of Advocate Health’s southeast region, which Atrium Health is a part, said. “As a parent of four myself, I know that the health and safety of our children is the top priority. This honor not only demonstrates that our care teams deliver the best and safest treatment options in the country, but it also emphasizes what makes Levine Children’s stand out among the rest – the warm, personal and unwavering approach our teammates provide for every patient experience. And of course, this award would not be possible without our amazing donors – including the Levine family. We are deeply grateful for their continual contribution to our North Carolina community and beyond.”

Levine Children’s Hospital received a Top 50 national ranking in the following specialties:

Cancer Cardiology & Heart Surgery Gastroenterology & GI Surgery Neonatology • Nephrology Orthopedics Pulmonology Urology

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts