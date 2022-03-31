x
Levine Museum sells Uptown building, plans for high-rise apartments underway

The museum said this is all part of an effort to transition to a new, digitally-focused experience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Levine Museum of the New South in Uptown Charlotte has got some owners.

The building was sold to Vela Uptown LLC,  a New York-based development company that plans a high-rise apartment building for a range of tenants in the heart of the North Tryon redevelopment corridor.

The $10.75 million sale is an important milestone in the ongoing transformation of the Levine Museum. 

For 20 years, the current location has served as a central gathering place for courageous exhibitions, productive dialogue, and community celebrations. The proceeds from the sale of the building will enable the Museum to continue that work in a newer, more flexible space, and to invest in creating robust digital experiences.

The museum will remain open to visitors through May 15.

